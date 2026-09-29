Former NBA champion J.R. Smith was arrested in Hunt County, Texas, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. The former Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers guard was booked on a charge of assault causing bodily injury involving family violence, according to Hunt County jail records. Smith, 41, is being held at the Hunt County Detention Center, with no bond set. Public details about the incident remain limited, and no information has been released about the alleged victim or what led to the arrest.

J.R. Smith Arrest Details And Current Status

Smith, whose full name is Earl Joseph “J.R.” Smith III, was taken into custody in Hunt County on Tuesday. Jail records cited by the New York Post list the charge as assault causing bodily injury in a family violence case. The records also show that he remains in custody without bond.

At this stage, there are few public details about the case. The available report does not identify the alleged victim, explain where the incident happened or give details about any reported injury. Those details could become clearer as the case moves forward. For now, the arrest is the main confirmed development.

The news comes months after Smith reached another major point in his life away from basketball. In May 2026, he graduated from North Carolina A&T State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies. That chapter followed a 16-season NBA career and his move into college golf.

J.R. Smith's NBA Career And Life After Basketball

Smith spent 16 seasons in the NBA after entering the league straight from high school in 2004. The New Orleans Hornets selected him 18th overall, and he later played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.

His biggest NBA moments came with Cleveland and Los Angeles. Smith won the 2016 NBA championship with the Cavaliers and the 2020 title with the Lakers. He also won the 2013 Sixth Man of the Year award with the Knicks, a fact listed by the NBA.

After basketball, Smith enrolled at North Carolina A&T in 2021 and joined its golf team. He graduated in May 2026, earning his degree after several years as a college student-athlete. His arrest now puts his name back in the news for a very different reason, while details of the Texas case remain limited.