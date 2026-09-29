Walker Kessler is already learning that playing with Luka Doncic means staying ready at all times. The new Lakers center praised Luka's court vision during Lakers Media Day, explaining how the star guard finds him for lobs even when Kessler thinks he has not been seen. Kessler said he has had several moments near the basket when he assumed Luka could not see him, only for the ball to suddenly arrive. He joked that he sometimes only needs to touch the pass before it goes in, showing why their early connection could become a key part of the Lakers' offense.

Walker Kessler Explains Luka Doncic's Unpredictable Passing

Kessler gave a simple idea of what it takes to play with Luka: never switch off. Speaking during Lakers Media Day, he said, “You got to be ready to catch a ball no matter where you are on the floor. [Laughs] His court vision is unreal.”

He then explained why Luka can make even a routine lob feel unexpected. Kessler said, “There's so many times where I'll be near the basket, I'm like he doesn't see me, and then all of a sudden he'll just look this way and just throw it the other way, and the ball will be right there. I mean I'm basically just touching the ball and it's going in.” The comments came as Los Angeles begins building its new-look team around Luka.

The connection is not completely new. Luka hosted a minicamp in Slovenia, where Kessler got an early look at how quickly the two could connect. Kessler has also said lobs and rim runs will be a major part of his role. That brings the story to why Los Angeles wanted him so badly.

Walker Kessler's Lakers Move Adds A New Piece Around Luka Doncic

Kessler arrived in Los Angeles this summer after four seasons with Utah. The Lakers acquired him through a sign-and-trade and agreed to a four-year deal worth about $130 million. Utah received unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, plus swaps in 2028 and 2030.

The 7-foot-2 center brings rim protection, rebounding and an easy target around the basket. In 2024-25, Kessler averaged 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 58 games. His 2025-26 season ended after five games because of a left shoulder labrum tear, but he has since been cleared.

Now Kessler enters a Lakers team where Luka will be central to the offense, making his ability to finish around the rim especially important. If the early Media Day comments are any clue, Kessler already understands the biggest rule of playing with Luka: keep moving, keep watching and be ready for a pass that may come from somewhere you never expected.