Michael Porter Jr. has addressed a viral story from his 2023 Taiwan trip, giving his side of an encounter that later drew attention online. The Brooklyn Nets forward said he did not know the transgender status of the woman he met at the time. In a podcast discussion shared widely on September 8, 2026, Porter said trans women should disclose that information immediately after meeting a man. His comments have now brought the old Taiwan story back into focus, while the exact details of that private meeting remain limited.

Michael Porter Jr. Addresses Viral Taiwan Photo And Disclosure View

The story goes back to September 2023, when Porter was in Taiwan for appearances. A photo later circulated showing him with Taiwanese influencer Xiao A La. Mirror Media, which first reported the Taiwan story, said the image was taken at a hotel in Taipei. The report later spread online in 2025. Sandra Rose

Porter recently discussed the incident on his podcast and said he had contacted a woman through social media before meeting her. He said they spent time together but did not have a detailed conversation about her background. Porter explained that he did not know she was transgender and said, “To this day, I don't technically know.” He then argued that trans women should disclose their status immediately when meeting a man.

That comment has now become the main focus of the old story. Porter did not simply revisit the photo. He connected his own experience to his view about dating and disclosure, giving the incident a new angle nearly three years after the Taiwan meeting. His comments also brought attention back to his earlier public discussions about transgender issues.

Xiao A La Story Brings Earlier Porter Comments Back Into Focus

The Taiwan photo had already followed Porter for more than a year before he spoke about it publicly. Sandra Rose, citing Taiwanese outlet Mirror Media, reported in August 2025 that the photo showed Porter with Xiao A La during his Taiwan visit. Porter had not publicly explained the encounter at that point. Sandra Rose

Porter is now with the Brooklyn Nets after Denver traded him in July 2025. NBA.com confirmed that the Nuggets sent Porter and a 2032 first-round pick to Brooklyn for Cameron Johnson. Porter had also been part of Denver's 2023 championship team.

Porter's latest comments have reignited debate around the Taiwan encounter, putting his views on disclosure and dating firmly back in the spotlight.