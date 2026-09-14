Mitchell Robinson is not hiding his confidence as he gets ready for his first season with the Boston Celtics. After winning a championship with the New York Knicks, the 28-year-old center left New York for a three-year, $47.4 million deal with Boston. Now, Robinson says he feels better than ever and believes the new season could be a big one for him. His latest comments also offer a clear look at the mindset he is taking into his fresh start.

Mitchell Robinson Backs Himself After Knicks Exit

Robinson shared his confidence on Snapchat after working out with his coach in Boston. He said the session showed him parts of his game that he did not know he had, including ball handling, shooting and touch. “Right now, I'm just so confident in myself,” Robinson said.

The former Knicks center also made it clear that his focus has changed. “I feel like this is going to be a great year for me,” he said, while also pointing to his recovery work. Robinson has dealt with injuries during his career, so staying healthy will be a major part of his first season in Boston.

That confidence comes after a championship season in New York. Robinson played all 18 playoff games during the Knicks' title run and averaged 4.8 points and 5.5 rebounds in 13.9 minutes. He also averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks during the regular season.

Mitchell Robinson Still Has A Point To Prove In Boston

His move to Boston did not come without some unfinished feelings. Robinson appeared to suggest that he wanted to stay with the Knicks when he replied to former teammate OG Anunoby on Instagram. “I tried brother I didn't want this to happen,” Robinson wrote. “Hopefully the truth comes out at some point.”

Money played a major role in the Knicks' decision. New York had Robinson's Bird rights and could have gone over the salary cap to keep him, but owner James Dolan had already said the team would not cross the NBA's second apron. “I'll write as big of a check as possible, but I can't write a check that goes into the second apron,” Dolan said on WFAN.

Boston now gives Robinson a new chance to show what he can do when healthy. Celtics president Brad Stevens has already backed him, saying, “I think Mitch is obviously proven. He's been there, done that. He's an NBA champion and played a very meaningful role in that series.” Robinson enters Boston with confidence, experience and plenty to prove.