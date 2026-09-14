Breanna Stewart and Kara Lawson had plenty to celebrate after Team USA turned a 14-point deficit into a 97-79 win over France in Sunday's FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup final in Berlin. Stewart led the comeback with 22 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

The win gave the United States its fifth straight World Cup title and 12th overall. Stewart also collected her fourth World Cup gold and second tournament MVP award. After the game, Lawson summed up what Stewart means to the program in just four words: “She is USA Basketball.”

Kara Lawson Credits Breanna Stewart's Leadership After USA Comeback

France had Team USA in real trouble early, opening a 14-point lead in the second quarter. The Americans slowly fought back before taking control after halftime. Stewart stayed involved throughout and finished with a double-double as the U.S. pulled away for a 97-79 victory.

Lawson said Stewart's value goes beyond scoring. “The thing that I appreciate about her the most is her willingness to do anything to help the team. It's so rare in a player of her caliber,” Lawson said. “She will play any position for us to win.”

That willingness became especially important during a tournament filled with new players and difficult moments. Lawson said Stewart even took on point guard duties late in the tournament. Her leadership helped settle younger teammates, while her play gave Team USA another reason to believe when France had control.

Breanna Stewart Adds Another Major Chapter To Her Winning Career

Stewart's numbers from the tournament tell only part of the story. She averaged 12.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists across six games, shooting 55.3% from the field. Her second World Cup MVP award also made her the first player to win the honor more than once.

Her record is just as strong away from the World Cup. Stewart has three Olympic gold medals and four NCAA championships, winning the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player award each time. She now shares the record for most World Cup gold medals with former Team USA star Sue Bird.

Stewart has never lost a World Cup game for the United States and now owns 26 wins in the competition. After another big final, her place among the program's greatest winners is hard to ignore.