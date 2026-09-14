Sophie Cunningham had a big name beside her at NASCAR this weekend. The Indiana Fever star was spotted with basketball legend Michael Jordan at the Enjoy Illinois 300 in Illinois, giving fans another reason to talk about her during the WNBA break. Cunningham attended the race as an athlete contributor and made the most of her day away from basketball. From meeting NASCAR stars to joining a pre-race show, she stayed busy at the track. But her surprise meeting with Jordan quickly became one of the biggest moments of her visit.

Sophie Cunningham Meets Michael Jordan During NASCAR Appearance

Sophie Cunningham found another way to stay in the spotlight during the WNBA break, this time at a NASCAR race. The Indiana Fever guard was at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday for the Enjoy Illinois 300, where an eyewitness photo showed her alongside basketball legend Michael Jordan.

Cunningham attended the event as an athlete contributor and spent much of the day around the track. She visited garages, joined pre-race activities and met NASCAR figures, including Indiana native Jeff Gordon. Her meeting with Jordan, the 23XI team owner, quickly became one of the biggest moments of her visit.

The Fever star clearly enjoyed being around NASCAR. “We're here in Illinois with NASCAR. It's been the best day of my entire life. I feel these are my people. I belong here,” Cunningham said. She also joked about her all-black outfit, leather clothes and boots before calling on her “Talladega Nights” side.

Sophie Cunningham Shows Her Personality Away From Basketball

Cunningham was not simply watching the race from the stands. She also appeared on Kenny Wallace's pre-race program with co-host John Roberts, spoke with fans and brought the same energy that has made her a familiar WNBA personality. Her appearance gave fans a different look at her away from basketball.

Her competitive side also came into the conversation. Cunningham spoke about getting into opponents' heads and said the mental side of competition matters. That part of her game became especially popular after her pointing gesture toward DeWanna Bonner turned into a widely shared meme during the WNBA season.

The NASCAR visit also fits Cunningham's growing role outside the court. She joined USA Sports as an athlete contributor for its 2026 WNBA coverage, adding broadcast work to her basketball career.

That wider profile was also discussed during her recent appearance on The Colin Cowherd Podcast. Cowherd asked Cunningham about how she is viewed publicly, and she explained that being feminine and being a tough athlete do not have to be separate.

Cunningham's NASCAR appearance therefore became more than a day at the track. From meeting Michael Jordan to working around the race and talking with fans, she showed why her name continues to travel beyond the WNBA. With the league's international break ending soon, her next spotlight will return to basketball.