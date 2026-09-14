Dillon Brooks had the kids staring right back at him when his youth basketball camp in Mesa, Arizona, opened with an unexpected twist. The Phoenix Suns forward brought his famous pregame stare to the court on Saturday, September 12, facing a group of young campers before joining them for basketball activities. The moment quickly became the fun part of the event, as Brooks stayed locked in while the kids tried to match his serious look. Nearly 300 boys and girls between ages 6 and 16 attended the camp.

The camp, run with FlexWork Sports, took place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Arizona Athletic Grounds. Brooks later moved from the stare-down to actual coaching, helping kids with passes and layups. The event also included skill stations, group sessions, a team photo, a camp T-shirt and sponsor giveaways.

Dillon Brooks Brings His Famous Stare To His Youth Basketball Camp

The scene looked more like an NBA game for a moment. Brooks stood in front of the campers with the same serious stare fans have seen before tipoff. The kids held their basketballs and looked back, turning Brooks' usual pregame routine into a playful camp moment.

Brooks then got involved with the campers instead of simply watching from the side. The Arizona Republic reported that he worked with the kids on passing, driving and layups after meeting the group. The camp was designed to give young players basketball training while also creating time for Brooks to connect with them.

That made the stare-off more than just a funny clip. It showed how Brooks can bring the same personality that makes him stand out in the NBA into a much lighter setting. The kids got their moment with a Suns player, while Brooks used the camp to move into the next part of his message.

Dillon Brooks Uses Camp To Teach Mental Wellness And Basketball

There was more behind the camp than drills and photos. Brooks wanted the event to give young players lessons that go beyond basketball, especially after returning from China, where he trained in kung fu and worked with UFC fighter Li Jingliang. The camp also focused on mental wellness.

“I want to teach about mental wellness,” Brooks told The Arizona Republic. He added that children should learn early that mental wellness matters, while also learning about taking care of their bodies, nutrition and stretching. That gave the camp a wider purpose beyond helping kids improve their basketball skills.

Brooks enters this season after the best scoring year of his NBA career. He averaged 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for Phoenix in 2025-26 before signing a three-year, $73 million extension through the 2029-30 season. Now, his stare may be funny at camp, but the message behind it is serious: compete hard, take care of yourself and keep learning.