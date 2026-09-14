Aaron Gordon did not hide how much Peyton Watson's move away from Denver affected him. After the Nuggets sent Watson to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a sign-and-trade, Gordon explained that their bond went far beyond their time together on the basketball court.

Speaking with DNVR Sports, Gordon said Watson was like a brother to him because their families attend the same church. “It's deeper than basketball with Peyton and me,” Gordon said. “Our family members go to the same church, you know, so like my brother.”

Aaron Gordon Opens Up About Peyton Watson's Nuggets Departure

Watson's Denver run ended in August when the Nuggets agreed to send him to Cleveland in a sign-and-trade. The 23-year-old agreed to a four-year, $88 million contract with the Cavaliers, while Denver received a 2031 first-round pick and a 2032 second-round pick.

For Gordon, though, the move was never only about losing a player from Denver's rotation. Watson had developed alongside the Nuggets' veterans, and Gordon had become one of the teammates he could trust. “Yeah, that's my dawg,” Gordon told DNVR Sports. “I'm happy for him. The situation that he's in, obviously would love to have him, but it worked out the way that it was supposed to.”

The contract talks had already made Watson's future uncertain. CBS Sports reported that Denver offered him five years and $70 million, while Watson's side wanted a bigger deal. He eventually got $88 million from Cleveland, giving the young wing a fresh start after a difficult final season in Denver.

Peyton Watson's Talent And Injury Made His Exit More Complicated

Before leaving, Watson had given Denver plenty of reasons to believe in his future. During the 2025-26 season, he averaged 14.6 points per game and showed more confidence as a scorer. Cleveland clearly saw enough in his growth to make a major investment.

Gordon had seen that ability up close long before the trade. Tim MacMahon recalled Gordon comparing Watson to a young Paul George, pointing to his athleticism and versatility as a 6-foot-8 wing. “He reminds me of a young Paul George,” Gordon said, according to MacMahon.

Watson's season also ended on a difficult note because of his hamstring injury. On Michael Porter Jr.'s Curious Mike podcast, he explained that he felt pressure to return quickly and later re-injured the same hamstring against Utah. The injury kept him out of Denver's playoff series against Minnesota.

That makes Gordon's comments carry more weight. He was not simply talking about a former teammate who found a new team. He was speaking about someone he had supported through a tough stretch, while also watching Denver make a major roster decision. Watson may wear a Cavaliers jersey now, but Gordon clearly does not see him as just an ex-Nugget.