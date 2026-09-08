Jason Lee has a new NBA player catching his attention, years after Kelly Oubre Jr. left him disappointed. Stockton's vice mayor opened up about his past crush on Oubre Jr. while speaking with Michael Porter Jr. on Curious Mike, then named Jared McCain as another player whose style stands out to him. Lee said he has even reached out to McCain through direct messages, although he has not received a reply. The conversation brought his unusual NBA crush story back into the spotlight.

Jason Lee Moves From Kelly Oubre Jr. To Jared McCain

Lee's story about Oubre Jr. goes back several years. He said he was very interested in the NBA star and often posted about him online before eventually seeing him at a Fashion Week party. Lee recalled that Oubre Jr. told him he liked him but wanted to keep things friendly. Lee said the rejection left him “devastated.”

The Stockton vice mayor also explained why Oubre Jr.'s personality attracted him in the first place. Lee said he liked the way the NBA star expressed himself. That same quality appears to have drawn Lee toward McCain, who has built a strong identity around fashion, social media and personal style.

Lee's interest in McCain is not only about basketball. The young guard has become known for showing his personality through his appearance, including his painted nails. That connection brings the story to its next chapter, where McCain's style has become much bigger than a simple fashion choice.

Jared McCain's Style Became Part Of His NBA Identity

McCain's approach to fashion has been part of his public image since his college days at Duke. He has spoken openly about painting his nails and dealing with criticism over his choices. He has also explained that painting his nails helped him stop biting them and eventually became something he enjoyed.

That personal style later turned into a business partnership. In 2025, McCain worked with Sally Hansen to create his own “Most Valuable Polish” collection, featuring five basketball-themed shades: Bucket Blue, GOAT Gold, Net Neutral, Point Guard Pink and Rookie Red.

For Lee, that willingness to stay true to himself seems to be the main attraction. His story has now gone from a memorable crush on Oubre Jr. to an interest in McCain, showing how much he notices NBA players who are comfortable expressing themselves beyond the court.