Caitlin Clark had a clear answer when a reporter brought up Angel Reese after Team USA won the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup. Clark and Reese had just celebrated a 97-79 win over France in Berlin on September 13. When asked if they were “friends now,” Clark quickly pushed back and said, “We've always been friends. Don't try to do that. Don't try to do that.” The moment came shortly after the United States completed its fifth straight World Cup title.

Caitlin Clark Firmly Responds To Angel Reese Friendship Question

The question came during postgame media coverage after Team USA came back from a 14-point deficit to beat France. Clark scored 12 points, including a three-pointer that helped cut France's lead before halftime. Breanna Stewart led the United States with 22 points as the team pulled away in the second half.

Clark and Reese were teammates throughout the tournament and were often seen together on the bench. After the final, the focus quickly moved to their relationship. According to Sports Illustrated, Clark was asked whether the two were friends now. She wagged her finger and answered, “We've always been friends. Don't try to do that. Don't try to do that.”

The response added another moment to the long public story around the two stars. Their college and WNBA matchups have often been presented as a rivalry, but both players have spoken about respecting each other. Their time together with Team USA also showed them working as teammates during the World Cup.

Caitlin Clark And Angel Reese Move From Rivals To Team USA Teammates

Clark and Reese first became major college rivals while playing for Iowa and LSU. LSU beat Iowa in the 2023 NCAA championship game, while Iowa defeated LSU in the 2024 Elite Eight. Their competitive history continued after both entered the WNBA through the 2024 draft.

Their Team USA experience gave the pair a different setting. People reported that both players had set aside their past rivalry while preparing for the World Cup. Reese also spoke about their understanding on the court, pointing to their familiarity with each other's games. That connection carried into their time together in Berlin.

Team USA's gold-medal win was the main story of the night. The United States overcame France's early lead, dominated the third quarter and finished with its 12th World Cup title. FIBA confirmed the final took place at Berlin Arena, while Reuters reported the victory extended the U.S. unbeaten run in Olympic and World Cup play to 20 years.

Clark and Reese will now return to their WNBA teams, with Clark playing for the Indiana Fever and Reese for the Atlanta Dream. Their next meetings will come as league opponents, but Clark's postgame response in Berlin made her position clear: she did not see their friendship as something that had just started.