Kawhi Leonard is back with Toronto Raptors. Seven years after leading the Raptors to their first NBA title, the 2019 Finals MVP is back with the franchise. In a blockbuster deal, Toronto re-acquired the two-time Finals MVP from the Los Angeles Clippers, bringing back the star whose iconic 2019 playoff run made him a franchise legend. His return adds to an evolving Toronto roster, and questions immediately arise as to what Toronto can build around him.

Now Leonard can share the light with Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett, giving the Raptors an interesting mix of experience, size, and scoring ability. But it is also too early to put the new found trio with the legendary trifecta of Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and LeBron James. The comparison is an interesting storyline as the Raptors turn a new page.

Kawhi Leonard's Return: Can Toronto's New Trio Make History?

The return of Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors has created one of the NBA's most fascinating pairings. He has returned to the Raptors with Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett. Leonard already has a historical connection to Toronto. In 2018-19, he put together one of the greatest individual postseasons in franchise history, averaging 30.5 points per game in the playoffs and 28.5 points per game in the Finals as Toronto beat Golden State 4-2 in the series.

Meanwhile, Barnes and Barrett are Toronto's new era. Barnes, the 2021-22 Rookie of the Year, has become a key two-way player, and Barrett has become a major offensive force since joining the Raptors. Add Leonard to that mix, and Toronto has three players who can create offence and contribute on both ends. On the court, the three also play off each other's strengths.

Leonard gives an elite two-way player, playoff experience and a proven ability to play well under pressure. Barnes can play a number of roles as a versatile scorer, passer and defender. Barrett is another physical scoring option that can attack the rim and put pressure on defenses. Their combined skill sets could allow Toronto to spread out the responsibility, rather than rely on one player, with each capable of helping the other out on both ends of the floor. The trio is not yet in the same league as LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, but it gives Toronto an exciting new chapter to build on.

LeBron James, Dwyane Wade & Chris Bosh: The Big Three That Changed Miami Heat History

In 2010, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh joined forces to form the legendary “Big Three” of the Miami Heat, one of the most star-studded teams in NBA history. Wade stayed the franchise centre-piece, LeBron came from Cleveland, and Bosh from Toronto. The partnership instantly turned Miami into a championship contender and created a stir across the basketball world.

In each of the four seasons they shared, the three got to the NBA Finals, taking home consecutive titles in 2012 and 2013. Miami fell to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2011 Finals before bouncing back the following year to defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder. In 2013, the Heat defeated the San Antonio Spurs in a dramatic seven-game series.

The final season together ended in a 2014 Finals match-up with the Spurs, this time with the Spurs winning in five. Then LeBron went back to Cleveland, and the Big Three era was done after four years. But what James, Wade, and Bosh achieved in their relatively short run left a lasting impression on Miami and the modern NBA. With Leonard back in Toronto, the Raptors are hoping the former champions of the Heat will pass on championship experience to a new generation of stars and kick off another memorable chapter.