Steve Ballmer has changed course after the Los Angeles Clippers were hit with some of the NBA's toughest penalties. The Clippers owner said on September 14 that the team will accept the league's punishment for salary-cap circumvention involving Kawhi Leonard and will not pursue legal action.

Ballmer also confirmed that the Clippers have paid their $30 million fine and will move forward under the NBA's penalties. His decision comes less than two weeks after the league punished the franchise with five lost first-round picks, while Ballmer himself received a one-year suspension. ESPN's Shams Charania reported the development.

Steve Ballmer Accepts Clippers' NBA Penalties Without An Appeal

Ballmer's latest statement marks a major change from the Clippers' first response to the NBA ruling. On September 2, the team rejected the league's findings and said it planned to challenge them. Now, Ballmer says the organization wants to leave the dispute behind instead of taking the fight further.

“This has been a very difficult time for everybody associated with the Clippers, and for that, I have sincere regrets. I want to apologize to our fans, employees, and my fellow NBA team owners for the distraction and distress this matter has caused, for which I accept responsibility as principal owner.”

The NBA found that the Clippers helped create off-court income opportunities for Leonard through companies doing business with the team, including Aspiration Partners, Boingo Wireless, Daktronics and Lockton Insurance. The league said those actions violated its salary-cap circumvention rules. The decision brought severe penalties for the franchise.

The Clippers must now give up first-round picks in the 2029, 2030, 2031, 2032 and 2033 drafts. Ballmer is suspended from all league and team activities for one year, while the organization will also face five years of NBA compliance monitoring. That leaves the franchise with little room to keep fighting the league.

Clippers Move Forward After Historic NBA Punishment

The punishment reaches beyond Ballmer and the Clippers. Gillian Zucker received a one-year unpaid suspension, while Lawrence Frank was suspended without pay for six months. Leonard was ordered to pay $700,000, and his former business manager, Dennis Robertson, received a five-year ban from working with NBA teams and affiliates.

Ballmer acknowledged that disagreements with the NBA's report still remain, but said they are no longer his focus. “We are committing to put this chapter behind us,” he said. He also added, “Team owners should support, not distract,” making it clear that he wants the Clippers focused on the team and its future.

The case began after reporting raised questions about Leonard's endorsement arrangement with Aspiration, a company linked to Ballmer. The NBA then opened an independent investigation that lasted nearly a year before announcing its findings on September 2. Reuters also reported that a separate federal investigation is now examining the Clippers' dealings.

For Ballmer and the Clippers, the immediate legal battle is now over, but the consequences will last for years. Five missing first-round picks could shape the team's future roster decisions, while the NBA's monitoring program will keep the franchise under added scrutiny. Ballmer's decision to comply closes one fight, but the wider fallout is still significant.