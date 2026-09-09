LeBron James has added another major name to his growing list of off-court moves, this time through a partnership with Polymarket. The NBA star first teased the deal on September 5 with a short video showing him inside “Polymarket HQ,” before the full campaign arrived three days later.

The September 8 campaign puts James alongside Derek Jeter, Eli Manning, Sue Bird, Spike Lee and several other stars. Polymarket is using the campaign to promote Squads, its new social feature where friends can discuss markets, share picks and trade through the same group.

LeBron James Becomes Face Of Polymarket's New Sports Push

The first clue came from James himself. On September 5, he shared a 14-second clip showing him entering an elevator at “Polymarket HQ” and choosing the sports floor. His caption read, “Welcome to Polymarket HQ. Coming soon,” followed by “In partnership with @Polymarket.”

Three days later, the tease became a full campaign. Polymarket launched Squads in its US app, allowing users to create private groups, talk about games and predictions, share positions and follow trades. Polymarket Chief Growth Officer Travis VanderZanden said, “People are constantly debating what's going to happen next with their friends.”

The campaign is clearly built around sports, with James at the center of a busy fictional Polymarket office. The 60-second video also features names such as Jeter, Manning, Sue Bird, Rajon Rondo and Reggie Bush. That brings James' new partnership into a much bigger sports marketing push.

LeBron James' Golf Move Adds Another Layer To The Partnership

James' golf connection is what made NUCLR GOLF highlight the partnership. The account called him a “YouTube Golf Star” while also pointing to his four NBA championships. That description comes after James launched his own golf-focused YouTube channel in August, giving fans a closer look at his time on the course.

YouTube's official blog confirmed the channel launched on August 17, with the first episode featuring James and members of the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers during a golf trip in Scotland. GOLF.com also reported that his first video followed the former teammates as they played at Castle Stuart.

That golf move helps explain why the Polymarket partnership has caught attention across golf and basketball circles. Still, the current Polymarket campaign is focused on football and its new Squads feature, not on James' YouTube golf channel. That distinction matters when looking at what the partnership actually promotes.

For James, the timing also adds another layer to an already busy year. His Polymarket partnership follows his previous relationship with DraftKings, which The Block reported had expired earlier this summer. Now, his name is being used to bring sports fans into a platform built around predictions and group conversations.