Drake has once again pulled the NBA into his ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar, and this time, LeBron James appears to be the main target. On his new album Iceman, the Canadian rapper delivered lyrics that fans quickly linked to the Los Angeles Lakers star. At the same time, Drake also praised Stephen Curry in another track, while Ayesha Curry publicly supported the album online. The mix of music, NBA stars, and long-running personal tensions has now pushed the conversation far beyond rap fans.

Drake Takes Apparent Shot At LeBron James While Praising Stephen Curry

Drake sparked fresh debate after fans focused on lyrics from “1AM in Albany,” where he appeared to aim directly at LeBron James. Without saying his name, Drake referenced “23” and criticized someone for “switching teams,” something many listeners connected to James' NBA journey with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Lakers.

The line quickly spread across social media because of Drake and James' history. The two were once publicly close, but things changed after James attended Kendrick Lamar's The Pop Out concert in Los Angeles. That appearance became one of the biggest talking points in the rap feud and pushed fans to believe the relationship had cooled.

Drake's album also included a very different basketball mention. As reported by EssentiallySports, he praised Stephen Curry with lyrics referencing the Golden State Warriors star's famous No. 30. That moment added another layer to the growing divide and smoothly shifted attention toward the Curry family's role in the story.

Ayesha Curry's Support Adds Another Layer To Drake And LeBron Discussion

The feud took another interesting turn when Ayesha Curry publicly supported Drake's album release online. Her reaction was short, but it immediately grabbed attention because fans were already discussing how NBA stars seemed split between Drake and Kendrick Lamar during the ongoing tension.

Ayesha reposted Drake's “ICE MAN MAY 15” announcement to her millions of followers and wrote, “Whose watching?… we are. Whose watching?… we are! Congratulations.” The post quickly became part of the larger online conversation surrounding Drake, LeBron James, and the Curry family connection.

LeBron James has not responded publicly to the latest lyrics. In earlier comments, he said there was “always love” between him and Drake despite the recent distance between them. Still, Drake's continued references show the issue is far from over, and bringing NBA relationships into the feud has only kept fans talking longer about where these stars now stand.