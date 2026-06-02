BenDaDonnn and James Harden became part of a viral social media moment after a San Antonio Spurs employee jokingly called out the streamer during a visit to the team's arena. The employee appeared to reference reports linking BenDaDonnn to a Miami strip club outing with Harden during the NBA offseason. Instead of avoiding the comment, the streamer fired back with a humorous response that quickly spread online. Within hours, the clip gained thousands of views, turning a casual interaction into one of the most talked-about basketball social media moments of the week.

BenDaDonnn Jokes After Spurs Employee Mentions James Harden Strip Club Visit

The viral moment unfolded inside the San Antonio Spurs arena while BenDaDonnn was walking courtside. A staff member playfully teased him about being seen at a strip club with James Harden and rapper Sexyy Red during the offseason. The unexpected comment immediately caught the attention of everyone around.

Rather than looking uncomfortable, BenDaDonnn decided to joke about it. He laughed and replied, "I was not there.. you probably saw me at Church Deja Vu." The response quickly became the most shared part of the clip, with fans praising how he turned an awkward moment into comedy.

The exchange also highlighted how quickly stories involving NBA players and basketball streamers can spread online. What started as a joke inside an arena soon became a trending topic on social media. As the clip continued gaining traction, many fans started revisiting the reports that first linked Harden, BenDaDonnn, and Sexyy Red.

James Harden And Sexyy Red Miami Appearance Added To The Conversation

A few days before the Spurs arena clip went viral, social media users were already discussing a separate sighting involving Harden. At the time, many fans were focused on how the NBA star was spending his offseason after Cleveland's playoff exit.

According to videos shared by Amanda Barona on Instagram Stories, James Harden, BenDaDonnn, and Sexyy Red were seen together during Miami Swim Week activities. Sexyy Red performed at Booby Trap on May 31, and clips from the event showed the group enjoying the offseason gathering.

The appearance came shortly after Harden's season ended with the Cavaliers' loss to the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. During the regular season, Harden averaged 23.6 points and eight assists per game after joining Cleveland. While fans continue discussing his offseason activities, it was BenDaDonnn's quick-witted response that ultimately stole the spotlight and turned a simple joke into a viral basketball moment.