Pressure has followed Victor Wembanyama throughout the postseason, but the San Antonio Spurs star is heading into the NBA Finals sounding more respectful than rattled. Hours before Game 1 against the New York Knicks, the French phenom made it clear he sees this Finals matchup as no fluke. With the Spurs chasing another title and the Knicks trying to end decades of frustration, Wembanyama acknowledged the grind both teams went through to reach this point, offering rare praise for a New York squad now standing four wins away from history.

The 22-year-old enters the Finals as the face of the NBA's biggest postseason storyline after dominating the Western Conference play-offs and leading San Antonio back to the championship stage for the first time since 2014.



Victor Wembanyama praises Knicks before NBA Finals showdown

As excitement builds around the Spurs-Knicks series, much of the spotlight remains fixed on Wembanyama's extraordinary rise. The French star was recently named MVP of the Western Conference Finals after San Antonio knocked out the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder to secure their place in the title series.

Yet ahead of Thursday night's opener, Wembanyama shifted the attention towards the opposition rather than himself. “The Knicks are a great team,” he said before Game 1. “It's a great team of experienced players who are not here by chance, but by relentless effort over the years. There are very different career paths for all of them. They're right where they're supposed to be, in my opinion.”

New York's route to the Finals has been anything but easy. The Knicks battled through the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers to reach the franchise's first NBA Finals since 1999. Jalen Brunson has been central to that postseason push and has repeatedly spoken about the challenge Wembanyama presents.

Watching the Spurs star dominate both ends of the floor continues to leave opponents stunned across the league. “Watching him as a player, it's pretty unbelievable,” Brunson said. “The things he's able to do on both sides of the ball, people have never really seen before from a person of his size. It's incredible to watch. He's pretty incredible.”

Spurs and Knicks chase defining NBA championship moment

After winning 62 regular-season games, the San Antonio Spurs handled Portland and Minnesota in earlier rounds before dethroning Oklahoma City in the Western Conference Finals. Wembanyama's impact has stretched far beyond scoring, with the 2.21-metre star also becoming the youngest player ever to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award unanimously.

For the Knicks, this series carries a lot of emotional weight. The franchise has not lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy since 1973, while the Spurs are hunting a sixth championship banner. The opening two games will be played in San Antonio before the series shifts to Madison Square Garden, where the atmosphere is expected to become one of the defining storylines of the Finals.

Inside the Spurs locker room, there is little interest in overcomplicating the moment. “We're here in the Finals now,” Devin Vassell said. “So there's nothing more for us to say or talk about or to think about. We're just going to keep doing what we're doing, and that's been successful for us.”

With two hungry franchises and the NBA's brightest young star sharing the same stage, this Finals series is bigger than ever.