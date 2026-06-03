With the NBA Finals set to begin, much of the attention is on stars like Victor Wembanyama and Jalen Brunson. However, veteran NBA insider Zach Lowe believes another player could have a huge say in how the series unfolds. As the Knicks prepare for their first Finals appearance since 1999, Mitchell Robinson's fitness remains a major talking point. Lowe believes the New York centre could end up being one of the most important players in the championship series.

The Spurs won 62 games in the regular season, finished with the NBA's second-best record and knocked out defending champions Oklahoma City on their way to the Finals. While San Antonio enters the series as the favourite, many around the league believe the gap between the two teams is not as wide as some expect.

NBA Insider Explains Why Mitchell Robinson Could Trouble Victor Wembanyama

Speaking on The Zach Lowe Show, Lowe identified one matchup he believes could play a major role in the Finals. Instead of focusing on the stars, he pointed to Robinson's impact around the basket. According to Lowe, Robinson's offensive rebounding could create problems for Wembanyama. The Spurs star is one of the league's best defenders, but Robinson's ability to grab second-chance opportunities and finish around the rim could make him think twice before aggressively contesting every shot.

Explaining Robinson's value, Lowe said, “There will be five shots a game where he doesn't go for it because he's scared of that guy of five shots he goes for, maybe doesn't get, and that guy punishes him,” Lowe said. “Mitchell Robinson is the single best offensive rebounder in the entire NBA.”

Talking about the broader implications of the matchup, he added, “I don't think it's an exaggeration to say it might swing my pick,” The NBA insider said about the threat the center poses for rebounds, alley oops, and other offense that can come off of those actions. “It might swing the entire Finals, whether Mitchell Robinson can play and play effectively with this injury.”

Knicks Championship Hopes Tied To Robinson's Injury Recovery

Robinson suffered a broken right pinky finger shortly before the series began and has already undergone surgery. Despite the setback, there is optimism that he will be available for Game 1. Recent practice footage offered encouragement for Knicks fans. Robinson was seen participating with his hand wrapped and appeared comfortable handling the ball as preparations continued.

The Knicks have looked impressive during their playoff run, beating both Philadelphia and Cleveland to reach the Finals. The franchise is now chasing its first NBA championship since 1973.