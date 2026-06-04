The pressure and intensity of the NBA Finals usually leave little room for distractions. Yet during Wednesday night's opener between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks, a bizarre moment managed to grab almost as much attention as the game itself. With the championship series already carrying huge stakes, players, coaches and fans were left watching a wild courtside interruption unfold in front of a packed crowd at Frost Bank Center. The incident involved Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama, who suddenly found himself at the centre of an unusual fan encounter that briefly brought Game 1 to a halt before play resumed.

Victor Wembanyama Left Surprised After Fan Enters Court During NBA Finals

The interruption came in the fourth quarter with New York holding a 92-86 lead and momentum beginning to swing in its favor. As San Antonio prepared to run an offensive possession, a fan unexpectedly made his way onto the playing surface and headed directly toward Wembanyama. After reaching the French star, the man seemed to pull out a phone and attempt to record a selfie video beside him. Security personnel reacted almost immediately, rushing onto the court and escorting the fan away within seconds.

Television replays showed Wembanyama smiling and looking puzzled by what had just happened. However, the fan did not seem to make physical contact with any player before being removed from the arena floor.

When asked about the strange sequence afterwards, Wembanyama admitted it was unlike anything he had previously experienced. “I've never been in that situation. I didn't know how to act,” Wembanyama said after the game.”

The Spurs star then compared the moment to another unusual incident from his time in San Antonio. “It really surprised me, almost as much as that time where a bat crashed the court,” he added, referring to another strange incident in San Antonio that happened before a game in 2024.

Knicks Take Game 1 As Spurs Look To Regroup

The Knicks closed strongly to secure a 105-95 win and steal home-court advantage in the series. The win also extended New York's playoff winning streak to 12 games, making them just the seventh team in NBA history to achieve that mark. San Antonio will now turn its attention to Friday night's Game 2, knowing another loss would leave them facing big pressure before the series shifts to New York.