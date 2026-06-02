Scottie Pippen's son Preston Pippen is speaking publicly about a painful chapter from his teenage years. During Netflix's Calabasas Confidential, the 23-year-old revealed how his parents' split affected him and shared that classmates used to tease him over his mother, Larsa Pippen's alleged relationship with rapper Future. His emotional comments have drawn attention because they offer a rare look into how a very public family situation impacted him behind the scenes.

Preston Pippen Reveals How Larsa Pippen's Alleged Affair Affected His School Life

In episodes four and six of Calabasas Confidential, Preston reflected on the period when his parents, NBA legend Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen, were separating. He explained that divorce was already difficult, but things became harder when both parents started seeing other people.

Speaking about that time, Preston said, “My parents got divorced when I was 15, and it was really tough because there was an affair. Kids at school, like my friends, would play music by a rapper that my mom was talking to at the time, and it was just really difficult.” He also shared that people he considered friends would make jokes while he was already dealing with problems at home.

The situation became even more challenging because the family was constantly in the public eye. Preston said his mother was receiving a lot of attention at the time and that the drama followed him even when he was at school. His comments have now gone viral, with many fans discussing the emotional impact public family issues can have on children.

Larsa Pippen Previously Spoke About Her Relationship With Future During Separation

Years before Preston shared his story, Larsa Pippen had addressed her brief relationship with Future. Around the time of her first separation from Scottie Pippen in 2016, she was linked to the rapper before later reconciling with her husband.

In a 2021 interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Larsa explained that she was going through a difficult period and often spoke with Future. She said, “I was in a point in my life when I was really sad,” adding that he helped her regain confidence while she was dealing with uncertainty about her future and family.

Scottie and Larsa later reunited for a period before separating again. Their divorce was finalized in December 2021. According to a statement shared with People, all matters were resolved amicably and both sides focused on co-parenting their remaining minor children. Preston's recent comments show that while the divorce is now years behind the family, the experience remains an important part of his personal story and highlights how public events can deeply affect children growing up in the spotlight.