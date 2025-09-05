Advertisement
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Updates, US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz come up against each other in the first semi-final of US Open 2025 men's singles in New York. With 14 semi-final appearances, Djokovic is currently tied with Jimmy Connors for the most in tournament history. In their ATP head-to-head series, Djokovic holds a 5-3 lead over Alcaraz, with wins in their previous two fixtures. The four-time US Open champion Djokovic has reached the semi-finals at all four majors this season, marking the seventh time in his career that he has achieved that feat.

Here are the Live Score and Updates of Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open men's singles semifinal -

Sep 06, 2025 00:11 (IST)
Welcome folks!

Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of US Open semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. Stay connected for the live score and updates related to the match.

