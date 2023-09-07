Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Australia partner Matthew Ebden will take on the French pair of Nicholas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the US Open men's doubles semi-finals on Thursday. In the quarterfinals, Bopanna and Ebden saved seven set points in first set before outclassing Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow of the USA. Bopanna and Ebden had reached the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships where they had lost to Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski. Bopanna now has the opportunity to secure a place in a Grand Slam men's doubles final for the second time in his career. Interestingly, it was in the US Open only when Bopanna competed in his maiden Major final way back in 2010.

When will Rohan Bopanna's US Open Men's Doubles match be played?

Rohan Bopanna's US Open Men's Doubles match will be played on Thursday, September 7.

Where will the Rohan Bopanna's US Open Men's Doubles match be played?

Rohan Bopanna's US Open Men's Doubles match will be played at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York.

What time will Rohan Bopanna's US Open Men's Doubles match start?

Rohan Bopanna's US Open Men's Doubles match is expected to start at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Rohan Bopanna's US Open Men's Doubles match?

Rohan Bopanna's US Open Men's Doubles match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of Rohan Bopanna's US Open Men's Doubles match?

Rohan Bopanna's US Open Men's Doubles match will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)