World number one and defending champion Daniil Medvedev ended the dream US Open run of China's Wu Yibing on Friday to set-up a blockbuster last-16 clash against Nick Kyrgios. Medvedev eased past world number 174 Wu, who came through qualifying, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. Wimbledon runner-up Kyrgios made the fourth round by seeing off America's J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.

Kyrgios leads the pair's head-to-head record 3-1.

Medvedev, who won his maiden Grand Slam title in New York last year, is delighted with his form as he approaches the business end of the tournament.

"If you ask me what I could improve, I don't see many things," he said. "Maybe a little bit less double-faults, but that's if we're trying to dig somewhere.

"If I continue this way, I have good opportunities to do something big."

Kyrgios says he is relishing the opportunity of playing on the big stage against Medvedev.

"Win or lose, I'm proud of how far I've come," he said. "I've worked hard to be in the fourth round. I want to be there. I think that's where every tennis player wants to be, playing the best players in the world in the best stadiums in the world, getting paid well. I'm looking forward to it."

