UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Draw Live Streaming: The UEFA Champions League 2026-27 draw will take place in Monaco on Thursday. The draw will decide the fate of 36 teams with each team drawing to play a total of eight fixtures. Defending champions PSG will be looking to complete a sensational hat-trick but will face tough challenges from record 15-time European champions Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and last season's finalists Arsenal. The UEFA members will first formally sign off on withdrawing a threat to boycott FIFA competitions in response to Infantino's secretive sell-off plan that intended to sell stakes in a new commercial subsidiary to investors led by Joshua Kushner.

When is the UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Draw taking place?

The UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Draw will take place on Thursday, August 27.

What time will the UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Draw start?

The UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Draw will start at 9:30 PM IST (5 PM UK Time).

What is the format of the UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Draw?

Each of the participating teams will be drawn to play a total of eight fixtures, facing two opponents from every pot. It also has to be noted that teams from the same country cannot face each other. Not more than two matches against clubs from the same country can be held. Hence, a club like Liverpool could be drawn against Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich, but not against another German side like Borussia Dortmund.

How to watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Draw?

The UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Draw can be streamed live on Sony LIV, with a live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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