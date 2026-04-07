Arsenal faces Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday after seeing its quadruple hunt cut in half. Back-to-back defeats in the League Cup final and FA Cup quarterfinals have left Mikel Arteta's team chasing a double of the Premier League and Champions League. They were always the priorities, but the danger for Arsenal is that the slump continues. Arteta says the questions about his team are to be expected, despite it still leading the Premier League by nine points and having won all but one of its games in the Champions League this season.

When will the Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal be played?

The Real Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal will be played on Wednesday, April 8 (IST).

Where will the Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal be played?

The Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal will be played at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

What time will the Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal start?

The Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal will start at 12:30 AM IST (Wednesday).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal?

The Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal?

The Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal will be streamed live on Sony LIV app.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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