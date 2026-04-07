Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal: Real Madrid host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie at Estadio Bernabeu on Wednesday, 8 April (12:30 AM IST). The 15-time champions, Los Blancos, have a formidable recent record against the Bavarians, winning four of their last five two-legged encounters since 2011-12. However, momentum favors the visitors. Alvaro Arbeloa's men enter the tie following a disappointing 2-1 away defeat at Mallorca, whereas Vincent Kompany's Bayern secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Freiburg to extend their unbeaten run to 13 matches.

Real Madrid will be boosted by the return of Spanish midfielder Dani Carvajal, while left-back Ferland Mendy trained with the squad as he tries to make next week's team for the return leg.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, April 8 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will be held in Madrid.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match start?

The Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match?

The Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match?

The Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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