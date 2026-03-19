Real Madrid are likely to be without injured goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for both legs of their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich, according to the Spanish press on Thursday. The club said in a statement the Belgian international, who was substituted at half-time in Tuesday's last 16 tie against Manchester City, had been diagnosed with a muscular injury "to the right quadriceps".

Real did not specify how long the thigh injury would sideline him but sports daily AS said Courtois, 33, could be out for six weeks, which would cause him to miss the quarter-final matches against Bayern on April 7 and April 15.

His likely replacement is the Ukrainian Andriy Lunin.

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