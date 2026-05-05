Arsenal vs Ateltico Madrid Live Streaming UEFA Champions League Semifinal: Arsenal host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final at the Emirates on Wednesday (IST). The Gunners are desperate to end a 20-year wait for a Champions League final appearance, having last reached the showpiece event in 2006. With the aggregate score locked at 1-1 following a tense opening leg in Madrid, Mikel Arteta's men will be counting on their home advantage to secure a historic trip to the final. Both sides are chasing their first-ever European Cup title in what promises to be a North London thriller.

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are looking to finally cross the finish line after years of near-misses. Their last appearance in a Champions League final ended in heartbreak, losing to city rivals Real Madrid on penalties in 2016.

Arsenal vs Ateltico Madrid LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Arsenal vs Ateltico Madrid, UEFA Champions League match take place?

The Arsenal vs Ateltico Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, May 6 (IST).

Where will the Arsenal vs Ateltico Madrid, UEFA Champions League match be held?

The Arsenal vs Ateltico Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will be held at the Emirates Stadium, London, UK.

What time will the Arsenal vs Ateltico Madrid, UEFA Champions League match start?

The Arsenal vs Ateltico Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Arsenal vs Ateltico Madrid, UEFA Champions League match?

The Arsenal vs Ateltico Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Ateltico Madrid, UEFA Champions League match?

The Arsenal vs Ateltico Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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