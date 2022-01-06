Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs England, 4th Ashes Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates
The Ashes, Australia vs England, 4th Test, Day 3 live updates: England will look to add as many runs as possible when they resume batting at 13/0 on the third day of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney on Friday.
The Ashes, Australia vs England, 4th Test, Day 3 live updates: Australia lead the series 3-0.© AFP
The Ashes, Australia vs England, 4th Test, Day 3 live updates: England will look to add as many runs as possible when they resume batting at 13/0 on the third day of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney on Friday. Earlier on Thursday, Usman Khawaja returned to haunt England with a stylish century four years after plundering another big Ashes hundred at the same ground as Australia took a firm grip of the match. The Pakistan-born Khawaja, playing his first Test since the 2019 Ashes series in England in place of Covid-isolated Travis Head, was at his unflappable best in compiling 137 off 260 balls to put Australia in charge after a declaration at 416 for eight. (LIVE SCORECARD)
The Ashes 4th Test Day 3, Australia vs England Live Cricket Score Updates From The Sydney Cricket Ground
4th Test, The Ashes, 2021/22, Jan 05, 2022
Day 2 | Stumps
AUS
416/8d
ENG
13/0 (5.0)
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
Topics mentioned in this article
Ashes 4th Test, Day 3 live updates
Not too much data to gather but England have looked assured in their short stay. Of course, not much will matter when they come out on Friday morning, but to start a day with all 10 wickets in hand, gives you a good feeling. Australia would have liked a wicket before Stumps but their main aim would be try and bowl out England on Day 3. Batting is difficult but the pitch does not have demons as such. If the batters apply themselves, they can get runs on what is called the moving day of a Test match. However, they need to be wary of Nathan Lyon with the ball already turning on Day 2. Join us then, on Friday, 7th January, 2022, well before 4.30 am IST (2300 GMT, previous day) for all the buildup before the first ball on Day 3. In the meanwhile, you can catch all the cricketing action from the second South Africa-India Test and the Big Bash League. ADIOS! TAKE CARE!
Australia's day, by and far. They started the day with a bit of uncertainty, with two relatively new batsmen in Khawaja and Smith. But England eased all their nerves, dishing them far too many easy deliveries and in almost next to no time, the Aussies were up and running. They made England toil and that showed, with England's skipper Joe Root shelling an easy catch of Usman Khawaja on 28, off Jack Leach. And he went onto score 137. Broad's 5-fer was the only soft corner in a rough day, but they would have loved every bowler's strike rate to be a bit better.
England would be mighty relieved that they have seen off a nervy 20 minutes of play. They have hardly had any luck in this series and certainly derserve some slice of fortune. Zak Crawley had mentioned about being brave and not fearing the Aussie bowlers and that reprieve by Starc might just turn a corner for him and his team. It always feels good to start a day with all 10 wickets in hand and the tourists would be confident that they can show some fight, come Friday.
Hameed survives and that will be it for Day 2! Pat Cummins ends a probing spell with a length ball, angled into middle and leg. Hameed hangs back and just about manages to keep it out. With a bit of luck and perseverance, England do not lose any wickets.
Close but not close enough. Cummins goes fuller this time and catches Hameed on the crease. Hameed looks to go back and play it late with soft hands but gets an outside edge which goes towards the gully region.
Well, that one swung a mile once again. Cummins goes wide of the crease and bowls an inswinger which pitches around the off pole. The ball just nips in sharply off the surface but Hameed gets right behind the line to block it out.
Good-length ball, around off and shaping in a bit. Haseeb Hameed hops on the back foot and plays it late.
Pat Cummins angles this one into middle stump but Hameed defends it out. His heart must be pounding real hard right now.
Cummins is charging in here. A length ball, outside off and the ball zips through. Haseeb Hameed makes the leave. 5 more to go!
Nice and full, on off. Equally nice defence by Zak Crawley.
On a length, on off. Blocked out.
Full and on the pads. Zak Crawley clips it to deep square leg for a couple.
NO BALL! Oh no! The celebrations in the Aussie camp are halted. Just as Starc was looking a bit under par with his bowling, he bowls an absolute ripper. The ball is delivered on a good length, just around the off pole and the batter has to play at it. The ball angles across a bit and bounces a bit extra as well. Zak Crawley gets the faintest of outside edges and the ball flies towards first slip. David Warner takes a sharp catch around his chest and Crawley seems to be out on a duck yet again. But hold on, the umpires check for the front foot and Starc doesn't have anything behind the line. It looks very close though as the foot is very close to the line when it makes an impact but the TV umpire feels that it is a no ball. Crawley walks back to the middle and the Aussies cannot believe it.
Good-length ball, around the fifth stump. Zak Crawley shoulders arms. Starc looks like he is lacking a bit of rhythm.
A length ball, down the leg side. Crawley misses the flick.
Back of a length, outside off and left alone.
Another inswinger, this time around middle. Hameed looks to flick but the ball just flies after pitching and goes down the leg side. Good take from Carey to his left.
Ooh! That one swung late and swung a long way back in. Cummins keeps probing outside the off stump and finally goes for the big in-dipper. Hameed leaves it as it is a fair bit outside off but the ball swings in late and goes past the off stump.
Cummins looks to bring the ball back in but bowls this one wide of off stump. Hameed makes yet another leave.
Back of a length, outside off stump. Hameed lets it through to the keeper.