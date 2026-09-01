A sensational video has gone viral from the opening round of US Open 2026. With the final tennis Grand Slam of the year underway, emotions are running high from the first round itself. USA's Emma Navarro and France's Lois Boisson battled it out in a gruelling first round game on Monday, with Navarro winning 7-6, 6-7, 6-3 - and the match brought out contrasting emotions from the two players. The viral video showed the striking difference in their moods after the match.

While Navarro could be seen celebrating with the crowd on one end of the court, an angry Boisson repeatedly slammed her racket onto the ground in frustration just a few metres away.

The moment took place just a few seconds after the two exchanged the customary post-match handshakes.

The sight of Navarro celebrating in the foreground at the same time as Boisson smashes her racket in the background created a poignant image that left several fans stunned on social media.

This has to be the best video of this year's #USOpen so far Emma Navarro celebrating her win, while Boisson is going gung-ho on her racket in the background. pic.twitter.com/arvAgdfX2V — @PaddyPOV (@PaddyPOV) August 31, 2026

US Open 2026: Alcaraz, Sabalenka win in first round

Reigning men's singles champion Carlos Alcaraz beat Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, showing no problems with the right wrist injury that had sidelined the 23-year-old Spaniard since April.

"I don't know how it looked from outside, but from inside, my feeling was that I was hitting normal," Alcaraz said. "I was playing pretty normal, playing my style, and yeah, the arm, the wrist, everything felt great."

Aryna Sabalenka beat Camila Osorio 6-4, 6-4 to begin her bid to be the first player to win three straight U.S. Open championships since Serena Williams from 2012-14.

She has been to the last three U.S. Open finals, rebounding from a loss to Coco Gauff in 2023 by winning in 2024 and then topping Amanda Anisimova last year to repeat.

"I feel like this is one of my favorite stadiums," Sabalenka told the crowd afterward. "I really experienced the best emotions here in this stadium."

With AP inputs

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