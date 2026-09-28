India will have the opportunity to add to their medal tally on Day 10 of the 2026 Asian Games, with athletics, shooting and boxing offering several medal prospects. Gulveer Singh, who has already won two medals at the Games, will be aiming to complete a hat-trick when he lines up in the men's 5000m final alongside Avinash Sable. In athletics, India will also be in action in the mixed 4x100m relay, women's 4x400m relay and men's 4x400m relay finals as they look to bolster their medal count. Meanwhile, boxers Parveen, Ankush Panghal and Narender will enter the ring for their respective semifinal bouts, with a place in the final and a shot at gold on the line.

Elsewhere, Vipin Kumar will be chasing a podium finish in the men's 66kg Kurash competition, while the Indian trap shooters will aim to add more medals to the country's impressive shooting tally

India's schedule for Day 9 of the Asian Games 2026, Day 10 (September 29):

ARCHERY:

Men's Recurve Individual, Elimination Round: Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan at 5.30AM.

Women's Recurve Individual: Kirti and Kumkum Mohod at 9.45AM.

ATHLETICS:

Men's Pole Vault Final: Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar at 2.50PM. (Medal Event)

Women's High Jump Final: Pooja and Supriya Basavaraju at 3.35PM. (Medal Event)

Women's Hammer Throw Final: Anushka Yadav and Tanya Chaudhary at 4.05PM. (Medal Event)

Women's 800m Final: Gowthami Jayaraman and Pooja at 4.20PM. (Medal Event)

Men's 800m Final: Mohammed Afsal at 4.35PM. (Medal Event)

Men's 5000m Final: Gulveer Singh and Avinash Sable at 4.45PM. (Medal Event)

Mixed 4x100m Relay Final: India at 5.18PM. (Medal Event)

Women's 4x400m Relay Final: India at 5.35PM. (Medal Event)

Men's 4x400m Relay Final: India at 5.47PM. (Medal Event)

BOXING:

Women's 65kg Semifinal: Parveen vs Li Shu (China) at 10.15AM. (Medal Event)

Men's 80kg Semifinal: Ankush Panghal vs Fazliddin Erkinboev (Uzbekistan) at 11AM. (Medal Event)

Men's 90kg Semifinal: Narender vs Aibek Oralbay (Kazakhstan) at 11.30AM. (Medal Event)

CANOE SLALOM:

Men's Kayak Single Heats: Hitesh Kewat and Pradhyumna Singh Rathod at 7AM onwards.

Women's Canoe Single Heats: Pallavi Jagtap and Rina Sen at 7AM onwards.

Women's Kayak Single Heats: Shikha Chouhan at 7AM onwards.

KURASH:

Men's 66kg, Round of 16: Vipin Kumar at 6.24AM (advancing to quarterfinal, semifinal and medal bouts if he continues winning).

SAILING:

Men's Dinghy, Qualification Series Race 3: Vishnu Saravanan at 10AM.

SHOOTING:

Men's Trap Individual Qualification and Team Final: Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai and Ahvar Rizvi at 6.30AM. (Medal Event)

Women's Trap Individual Qualification and Team Final, Day 3: Neeru, Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat at 6.30AM. (Medal Event)

Women's Trap Individual Final (if qualified): Neeru, Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat at 10.30AM. (Medal Event)

Men's Trap Individual Final (if qualified): Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai and Ahvar Rizvi at 12PM. (Medal Event)

SQUASH:

Women's Team, Group Game: India vs Iran at 6.30AM.

SURFING:

Men's Shortboard Quarterfinal: Kishore Kumar Anbarasu vs Toby Espejon (Philippines) at 4.54AM.

TENNIS:

Men's Singles, Second Round: Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Gunawan Trismuwantara (Indonesia) at 10AM.

Men's Singles, Second Round: Sumit Nagal vs Hong Seongchan (South Korea), not before 12.30PM.

Men's Doubles, Second Round: Yuki Bhambri/Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Denis Yevseyev/Beibit Zhukayev (Kazakhstan), not before 12.30PM.

Men's Doubles, Second Round: Anirudh Chandrasekar/N Sriram Balaji vs Abhishek Bastola/Pradip Khadka (Nepal), not before 12.30PM.

Mixed Doubles, First Round: Ankita Raina/N Sriram Balaji vs Eudice Chong/Kairan Thompson (Hong Kong), not before 3.30PM.

TRACK CYCLING:

Women's Team Sprint, Qualification, Heats and Medal Races: Celestina, Sarita Kumari, Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka and Triyasha Paul at 6.30AM onwards.

Men's Team Sprint, Qualification, Heats and Medal Races: Rojit Singh, David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh and Jemsh Singh at 6.38AM onwards.

Women's Team Pursuit: Harshita Jakhar, Pooja Danole, Meenakshi and Swosti Singh at 7.12AM onwards.

VOLLEYBALL:

Men's Pool C: India vs Qatar at 12.30PM.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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