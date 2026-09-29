India's six-member golf contingent, led by 2023 silver medalist Aditi Ashok, will have its task cut out against a star-studded field when it begins its Asian Games campaign on Wednesday. With 66 men and 45 women in the field, players will not have to worry about making cuts as they often do on the professional circuit and can go all out. With two of the three best scores counting towards the team medals, India will fancy its chances with a squad that has considerable depth.

The Indian team is fairly experienced, with Yuvraj Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat and Saptak Talwar making up the men's trio. In the women's section, the team will be led by the only Indian woman to have won an Asian Games golf medal, Aditi, who will have Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs for company.

This is Aditi's third Asian Games, having also featured in the 2014 and 2023 editions, while Diksha was part of the team in 2018 and Pranavi played at the 2023 Games.

India has a decent record in Asian Games golf history, with seven medals, including three golds.

It was in New Delhi that golf made its Asian Games debut, with India sweeping the individual gold and silver through 'Bunny' Lakshman Singh and Rajiv Mohta. India also won the team gold, with Amit Luthra and Rishi Narain being the other members of the squad.

After that, the Indian men won team silver in 2006 and 2010, while Shiv Kapur was the only other individual medallist, winning gold in Busan in 2002.

The Indian men have not won a medal since.

The current Indian trio has a blend of experience and form.

Sandhu, the former PGTI No. 1, has been one of the country's most consistent performers, while Talwar, the current PGTI Order of Merit leader, comes into the Games with the confidence of a breakout season. Veer Ahlawat, another former PGTI No. 1, completes a men's team with considerable professional experience.

The women's team brings perhaps the strongest international pedigree. Aditi finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics and won a silver medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. She is joined by Diksha, a two-time Ladies European Tour winner who has enjoyed a strong 2026 season, and Pranavi Urs, another established LET campaigner.

In 2023, the Indian women narrowly missed out on a medal in the team event and finished fourth, with Pranavi and Avani Prashanth being the other two members, while Aditi took the individual silver after being in contention for gold before a final-round 77 saw her finish second.

Until Hangzhou, countries sent four-member men's squads, but now it is three for both men and women.

The biggest name in the field is arguably South Korea's Tom Kim, a PGA Tour winner and one of the most recognisable young stars in world golf.

Fresh from the Presidents Cup campaign for the International Team, Kim's decision to play in the Asian Games carries an additional dimension. A gold medal would qualify him for an exemption from South Korea's mandatory military service.

Kim, who won an Asian Tour event in India in 2019, has since become a global star. He is joined by fellow PGA Tour player Kim Seong-hyeon and KPGA campaigner Doyeob Mun, giving South Korea a formidable men's line-up.

Hosts Japan have also raised the stakes by selecting professional players in the men's competition for the first time in Asian Games golf.

Keita Nakajima, a former Japan Golf Tour money-list winner who also won the Hero Indian Open two years ago, is now a regular on the DP World Tour and could soon move to the PGA Tour.

Nakajima is looking for a unique Asian Games double. He won the individual and team gold medals in 2018 as an amateur and is now seeking similar success as a professional.

His teammates are seasoned professional Kazuki Higa, who has played at the Masters, and top amateur Taishi Moto, who plays college golf in the US.

The venue, Kasugai Country Club's East Course, could make the contest particularly demanding. The course was renovated in 2024 and is characterised by tree-lined fairways, strategic hazards and greens that demand accuracy. The narrow fairways and small greens will put a premium on positioning rather than simply power.

The event will be played from September 30 to October 3 over 72 holes, with four gold medals at stake in the men's and women's individual and team events.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver, Yashvir Singh Bronze As India Seal Double Podium In CWG Javelin