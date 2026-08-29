US Open 2026 is set to begin with a mix of record prize money, historic milestones and high-profile comebacks, as the final Grand Slam of the tennis season gets underway in New York from August 30. With Novak Djokovic chasing a record 25th major, Carlos Alcaraz returning to defend his title, Aryna Sabalenka eyeing a hat-trick and Serena and Venus Williams reuniting for doubles, Flushing Meadows promises two weeks of compelling action, according to a release Record-breaking USD 108 million prize pool on the line: The stakes at Flushing Meadows have never been higher.

The US Open 2026 will offer a record USD 108 million prize pool, the largest in Grand Slam history, with the men's and women's singles champions each set to earn USD 5.5 million.

Even first-round participants are guaranteed USD 140,000, underlining the scale of the tournament's record financial stakes from the very outset. With more money on the line across the draw, players will be fighting for every point, setting the stage for intense, high-octane clashes from the opening serve.

Djokovic chases record 25th Grand Slam title: Novak Djokovic arrives in New York with history within reach. The Serbian is chasing a record 25th Grand Slam singles title, which would move him clear of Margaret Court's tally of 24 major singles titles and give him the outright record for most Grand Slam singles titles.

A four-time US Open champion, Djokovic last lifted the trophy in 2023 and has reached the final in New York a remarkable 10 times. At 39, the physical demands of another two-week campaign will be significant, but few players have a greater history of delivering on the biggest stages. If Djokovic can navigate the draw, his pursuit of a 25th major will be one of the biggest talking points of the tournament.

Alcaraz returns to defend his US Open crown: Carlos Alcaraz returns to Flushing Meadows to defend his US Open title after missing four months of action due to injury. The Spaniard's preparations have been disrupted, adding an element of uncertainty to his title defence.

With Jannik Sinner also missing the tournament, the men's draw has opened up, giving Alcaraz an opportunity to make another deep run in New York. The 23-year-old has already won two US Open titles and will be aiming to add another chapter to his impressive record at Flushing Meadows. However, with several leading contenders in the draw, Alcaraz will have a tough road ahead if he is to retain his crown.

Williams sisters reunion adds star power to US Open doubles: The return of Serena and Venus Williams to the doubles court adds another major attraction to an already star-studded US Open. The sisters have received a wild card to compete together in women's doubles, marking their first appearance as a team at the US Open since 2022.

Together, they have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, including two US Open crowns, making their return in New York a significant moment for the tournament. They will face a competitive doubles field featuring several established Grand Slam champions. With the Williams sisters back on the court and a strong field in place, the doubles competition is set to have its own share of the spotlight.

Sabalenka eyes historic hat-trick: Aryna Sabalenka has dominated the US Open over the past two years and now has the chance to complete a historic hat-trick in New York. The World No. 1 and two-time defending champion is bidding to become the first woman since Serena Williams (2012-2014) to win three consecutive US Open titles.

A third straight crown would place Sabalenka alongside legends including Serena Williams, Chris Evert, Roger Federer, Ivan Lendl and John McEnroe, all of whom have won three consecutive US Open titles. Despite an early exit at Wimbledon, her proven record at Flushing Meadows makes her a strong contender for the title.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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