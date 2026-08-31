Novak Djokovic's chase for his 25th major title ended in a shock first-round defeat against Mariano Navone inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. Djokovic led by two sets to one and a break before losing the fourth set 2-6. The five-set war, however, sent the Serbian crashing out of the US Open 2026. In one of the most drama-filled opening matches in Grand Slam history, Djokovic was brought down not just by a relentless opponent, but by an accumulation of physical ailments that also saw him vomit during the contest. In the end, Navone turned out to be too tough an opponent for a physically struggling Djokovic to counter. The Argentine won the contest 7-6(5) 5-7 4-6 6-2 6-1.

The signs of distress were evident long before the final set got underway. Battling hot and humid conditions, the former World No. 1 visibly struggled to regulate his body temperature, leaning heavily on ice packs around his neck and head during changeovers.

The match took a turn midway through the third set when Djokovic was forced to retreat behind an advertising board to vomit. Despite the visible illness, he dug deep to keep the match alive, urging a roaring Arthur Ashe crowd to lift his spirits and fuel his resilience.

However, as Navone charged back to claim the fourth set 6-2, Djokovic's body failed to launch the final push. Before the start of the deciding fifth set, the Serbian called for an immediate medical timeout to receive emergency treatment on his lower back.

Over the years, Djokovic has shown that he is not a man who knows when to give up. After receiving treatment from the physio, Djokovic gave the chair umpire a quick thumbs-up and returned to the court as he battled through the pain.

However, despite the fans' support, his experience, and his determination to succeed, the physical toll proved insurmountable against Navone's sharp baseline attack. The result became inevitable as Djokovic's US Open campaign came to an end in the opening round.

As Djokovic left the court, the entire venue stood on its feet and thanked the 39-year-old for the way he fought in a gruelling battle that lasted for over 4 and a half hours.

Novak Djokovic with a heartfelt moment to the crowd after his 1st round loss at the U.S. Open



He struggled with his body tonight, but kept fighting for 4 hours & 36 minutes at 39 years old



Leaving with grace and & nothing but love



What a legend. pic.twitter.com/wDO16xpKsa — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 31, 2026

It isn't yet known how long Djokovic, a winner of 24 Grand Slams, will continue playing at the top level. He has already hinted that the end of his career is near, though he does plan to feature in the 2028 LA Olympic Games.

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