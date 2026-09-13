Christian Harrison and Neal Skupski won the US Open men's doubles title on Saturday, beating Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in straight sets to add another major title to their Australian Open crown. America's Harrison and Britain's Skupski beat the German duo 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) to become one of just three teams this century to bag both the Australian and US Open titles in the same year, joining Bob and Mike Bryan and Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares. Murray and Soares presented the trophy on the 10th anniversary of their win.

"It has been a great year," Harrison said. "To get two titles like this, I'm speechless -- and to do it at home."

Skupski had twice finished runner-up in Flushing Meadows alongside Wesley Koolhof in 2022 and Joe Salisbury last year.

"I'm still in shock," he said. "Losing twice and having match points last year was a tough part of my career, but it's amazing what a year does in tennis."

The duo powered to the title without dropping a set, becoming the third team in the Open era to do so after John McEnroe and Peter Fleming in 1983 and the Bryan brothers in 2008 and 2010.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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