David Beckham is taking a break from the World Cup to attend the opening day of Wimbledon, sitting in the Royal Box on Centre Court on Monday.

Beckham was accompanied by his mother, Sandra, and was joined in the Royal Box by other celebrities like actor Mark Rylance and Boyzone singer Ronan Keating.

They were on hand to watch defending champion Jannik Sinner open play on Centre Court against Miomir Kecmanovic, with women's No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and seven-time men's champion Novak Djokovic both playing their first-round matches later.

Beckham, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder turned businessman and fashion icon, has been traveling around the United States to attend World Cup games this month and was in the stands for England's final group-stage match against Panama on Saturday.

The co-owner of MLS team Inter Miami also watched Scotland's loss to Brazil in Miami and England's draw against Ghana near Boston.

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