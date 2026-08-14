Ben Shelton won his second consecutive ATP Montreal Masters 1000 title on Thursday, revving up his game to defeat Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 7-6 (7/4). Success in the first all-American title match in Canada since Andre Agassi beat Pete Sampras in 1995 sends Shelton into elite company. The son of a former ATP player is the fourth man in the 2000s to back up a Canadian title the next year after Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

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