Former world number one Iga Swiatek captured her first title of the year on Thursday, roaring past a weary Elena Rybakina 6-2, 6-3 to win the WTA 1000 in Toronto. Swiatek, a six-time Grand Slam champion, hadn't even reached a final in 2026 and saw her Wimbledon title defense end in the third round. But she was in control throughout against second-ranked Australian Open winner Rybakina on the way to a first Canadian crown. The victory will see her rise from eighth in the world back into the top five heading into her title defense in Cincinnati, with the US Open beckoning later in the month.

And as she accepted her 12th 1000-level trophy the 25-year-old had some words for the doubters who have contributed to what she has called her toughest year on court.

"It means so, so much to me," Swiatek said. "All these past months were not easy.

"I'm really happy that I kept focusing on growing, changing my game a little bit, improving despite all the opinions that many people have about me every day on the internet.

"It's not easy to deal with all of that. So I'm really happy that the reality is different. I have people that know me so well and people that support me every week, every day ... so thank you to the team."

Finally, she said: "I want to dedicate this title to everyone who is dealing with judgment and hate. Just keep growing ... and always remember what's ahead and what might be possible."

Swiatek's efficient serve performance, polished defense and timely attacks were far too much for Rybakina, who was taken to three sets in four of her five prior matches and didn't polish off her three-set semi-final win over Coco Gauff until 1 am.

She got off to a sluggish start, gifting Swiatek a break in the opening game with a pair of double faults.

"Today was a pity," Rybakina said. "I didn't have much energy. I tried my best, but it wasn't enough.

"I was just very tired," she added. "You could see that I wasn't pushing with the legs enough. There was a lot of unforced errors, especially on top of the net. It was just pure lack of concentration. Even on those kind of easy balls, too."

Rybakina steadied to hold at love in her next two service games, but after she failed to convert a pair of break chances in the sixth game, Swiatek broke her again for a 5-2 lead to find herself serving for the opening set after barely more than 20 minutes.

Tough opponent

Swiatek pocketed the set with a love game, delivering a swerving second-serve winner on set point.

She was largely untroubled in the second, taking control with a break for 3-2 and breaking Rybakina again in the final game with a backhand winner on her second match point.

"Iga, she's a tough opponent," Rybakina said. "She's playing really well in defense, she can take the opportunity during the rally and turn it around."

While it didn't yield a title, Rybakina's run in Canada has her inching closer to world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the rankings.

Rybakina said it's not something she cares to focus on, even though it would "mean a lot" to be number one.

"I know for me, even if you say by the ranking it's close, for me it still feels very far," she said. "So I'm not thinking about it so much."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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