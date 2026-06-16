India's top-ranked singles players Sumit Nagal and Sahaja Yamalapalli will spearhead the country's tennis campaign at the 20th Asian Games in Japan as the All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Monday picked a six-member men's and women's squad for the continental showpiece. The team was selected by the AITA's selection committee under the chairmanship of Nandan Bal and features a mix of experienced campaigners and emerging talent, with the federation banking on a blend of current form and future potential for success in Japan.

The men's squad comprises world number 277 ranked Nagal, young Manas Dhamne (ranked 378), last Davis Cup tie's hero Dhakshineswar Suresh (ranked 478). There are three doubles specialists in the squad led by Yuki Bhambri (world number 24), N Sriram Balaji (world number 61) and Anirudh Chandrasekar (world number 90).

Karan Singh, Rithvik Bollipalli and Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha have been named as reserves.

In the women's section, India number one and world number 332 Sahaja Yamalapalli, Vaishnavi Adkar (396), Vaidehee Choudhari (417) are the singles players in the squad.

Rutuja Bhosale (ranked 125), Prarthana Thombare (181) and Ankita Raina (185) have been selected, with Zeel Desai and Shruti Ahlawat listed as reserves.

AITA secretary general Sunder Iyer said the selection committee had carefully assessed performances on the professional circuit before finalising the squad.

"The Selection Committee has carefully evaluated performances across the professional circuit and selected a team that combines experience, current form and future potential. We are confident that this group of athletes will represent India with distinction at the Asian Games in Nagoya," Iyer said.

The Asian Games will be held in Aichi-Nagoya from September 19-October 4.

AITA also extended its congratulations to the selected players and pledged full support in their preparations for the Games.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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