Ana Ivanovic, Bastian Schweinsteiger Announce Birth Of Baby Boy

Former Serbian tennis player Ana Ivanovic and German footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger on Monday announced birth of their first child on social media. Ivanovic tweeted a photo of a room decorated with teddy bears and a sign welcoming their child. "Welcome to the world our little boy. Words cannot describe the joy and the happiness we feel in our hearts!" Ivanovic wrote. Schweinsteiger tweeted a photo of his and his wife's hands resting atop their new baby's tiny feet, under the caption "Welcome to the world our little boy! We are so happy."
Welcome to the world our little boy ??. Words can not describe the joy and the happiness we feel in our hearts! @BSchweinsteiger ?? pic.twitter.com/Mk8lyJFwvh— Ana Ivanovic (@AnaIvanovic) March 19, 2018
Welcome to the world our little boy!???? We are so happy.?? @AnaIvanovic pic.twitter.com/j5Kp6u0CiJ— Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) March 19, 2018
Ivanovic delivered the baby in the Chicago, where the couple has been living since Schweinsteiger, 33, started playing for the Major League Soccer club Chicago Fire.
The pair have been married since 2016 and announced the pregnancy in November.
(With IANS inputs)