Ana Ivanovic, Bastian Schweinsteiger Announce Birth Of Baby Boy

Former Serbian tennis player Ana Ivanovic and German footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger on Monday announced birth of their first child on social media. Ivanovic tweeted a photo of a room decorated with teddy bears and a sign welcoming their child. "Welcome to the world our little boy. Words cannot describe the joy and the happiness we feel in our hearts!" Ivanovic wrote. Schweinsteiger tweeted a photo of his and his wife's hands resting atop their new baby's tiny feet, under the caption "Welcome to the world our little boy! We are so happy."