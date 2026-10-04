Big-serving Alexander Zverev trounced home hopeful Shang Juncheng 6-0, 6-3 at the China Open on Saturday to set up a quarter-final clash with Novak Djokovic in Beijing. The German top seed needed just 55 minutes to brush aside the Chinese wildcard, ranked 250th, firing nine aces along the way. "Happy with the win," the world's second-ranked player said, adding that his 21-year-old opponent had been "dangerous" and had "nothing to lose". "Looking forward to the next couple of weeks," he said ahead of his tie with Djokovic, who has never lost a match in Beijing, on Sunday.

Zverev's passage into the next round comes as he sets his sights on the world No. 1 ranking currently held by Jannik Sinner.

The Italian won in Beijing last year but is not competing this time around and said on Saturday that he would not play at next week's Shanghai Masters either.

He did not give a reason for his latest withdrawal, but has not played since winning the Wimbledon title in July due to a right knee injury.

Also in the men's draw, third seed Daniil Medvedev eased into the quarter-finals with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff.

Alex de Minaur, seeded fifth, and Andrey Rublev both needed three sets to advance and will face each other in the last eight.

'Stop shouting'

Earlier, Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen rebuked rowdy fans at her home tournament before opponent Anna Kalinskaya retired with an injury, handing the Chinese player a 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 3-0 victory.

During a tight first-set tie-break, Zheng, a beloved figure in her home country, was twice heard telling spectators to "stop shouting" as she stepped up to serve.

"I thought the first set in particular was really difficult," Zheng told the crowd in an on-court interview after the two-hour-and-22-minute match.

"Indeed, seeing some movement in the audience, my emotions were not very stable," the 23-year-old added.

But she declared: "It's my problem, it's my problem," and vowed to adjust.

Chants for Zheng rang through the wind-rattled stadium before most points, with fans occasionally yelling at each other to quieten down.

The umpire also stepped in to warn spectators to stop moving around in the stands during play.

After levelling the match in the second set, the world No. 54 was handed a lifeline when Russia's Kalinskaya retired three games down in the third due to injury.

Zheng next faces either Czech player Marie Bouzkova or Australia's Kimberly Birrell in the third round.

Gauff digs deep

In the women's draw, Coco Gauff kept her composure to beat Camila Osorio 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-2, overcoming shaky serving to survive the second round.

The Colombian, ranked 66th, put up a formidable fight after double-faulting to lose a tense first-set tie-break, though she needed treatment to manage a back problem.

Osorio saved two match points, but Gauff, the world No. 4, dug deep, rescuing long rallies with a solid backhand and impressive cross-court retrievals.

"It was tough, it wasn't the cleanest," said the 22-year-old American after the two-hour-and-18-minute match.

"Just happy with how I was able to reset," she said.

She next faces Chinese teenager Sun Xinran, ranked world No. 582, who beat Spain's Cristina Bucsa 6-4, 7-5.

Sixth-seeded Elina Svitolina and former champion Iga Swiatek, seeded eighth, also progressed on Saturday.

World No. 1 Elena Rybakina was due to face Armenia's 118th-ranked Alina Charaeva in the evening session.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

CWG 2026 Weightlifting Gold Medallist, Mirabai Chanu Get Hero's Welcome in Delhi