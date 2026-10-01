Indian tennis touched a new low on Thursday as the country's contingent returned empty-handed from the Asian Games for the first time since 1986, following the quarterfinal exit of Sumit Nagal in the men's singles, bringing the curtain down on India's campaign. After the exit of the medal-hopeful doubles pairs on Wednesday, India needed its number one singles player, Nagal, to keep the country in the medal hunt, but he went down fighting 4-6, 4-6 to China's Yibing Wu in one hour and 38 minutes.

In every edition since 1990, India have won medals at the continental showpiece and this time too, at least three medals were expected.

After the recent heartbreaking Davis Cup defeat to South Korea in Seoul in the Qualifiers Round Two, a medal-winning show in Japan would have given tennis fans some solace.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ankita Raina were the last Indian singles players to win medals at the Asian Games. Both claimed bronze medals at the 2018 Jakarta Games.

India missed out on singles medals in Hangzhou 2023, with Nagal losing at the quarterfinal stage and Ramkumar Ramanathan exiting in the third round.

Rohan Bopanna, who rose to the world No. 1 ranking in doubles, helped India win two gold medals in 2018 (men's doubles with Divij Sharan) and 2022 (mixed doubles with Rutuja Bhosale).

After his retirement, India's leading doubles players Yuki Bhambri and N. Sriram Balaji were expected to carry forward the tradition, but they crashed out of both the men's doubles and mixed doubles.

Balaji-Anirudh Chandrasekar and Bhambri-Dhakshineswar Suresh both fell at the quarterfinal stage. India's new tennis hope, Dhakshineswar, exited in the third round of the men's singles.

Nagal is already 29 and, by the time Doha hosts the next Asian Games in 2030, the player from Jhajjar will be 33.

India need to start preparing the next generation right away, providing greater support to the next line of players.

India coach Ashutosh Singh, who watched India's campaign collapse in front of his eyes, told PTI: "We obviously would have wanted stronger results, particularly given the quality and experience within the team."

He acknowledged that the level of competition was "extremely high" but expected the singles players to rise to the occasion.

"Sumit Nagal competed hard in his matches. First beating Hong for the first time in his career, then overcoming Fomin, he did what was required. Even today, Sumit managed to create multiple opportunities but somehow was unable to convert them.

"DK (Dhakshineswar) has shown his playing level on the Tour but needs more work to sustain his short bursts and turn them into good performances through a physically demanding multi-week national campaign if he sees himself as being the torchbearer of the team," Singh said.

Talking about the doubles, Singh said Bhambri and Bhosale came up against a tough Chinese Taipei team.

"The doubles combinations were finalised based on the overall team requirements and the performances and circumstances leading into the event. Unfortunately, we could not convert that opportunity into medals.

"Yuki and Rutuja were beaten by Grand Slam champion Hsieh, who brought all her high-level experience, while her partner also played very attacking tennis."

Singh added: "As a team, we take responsibility for the results. There is no point in looking for excuses. At the same time, a proper assessment has to consider the conditions, scheduling, preparation and the quality of opposition rather than looking only at the final scorelines."

AITA interim Secretary General Sunder Iyer was guarded in his reaction to India's dismal show but acknowledged that the national federation needs to support players in a better way.

"Players have tried to do their best. We reached three quarterfinals and were close to medals. As an association, we need to see how to give more support to our players, juniors and professionals, enabling them to do better," Iyer told PTI.

The coach signed off by acknowledging "the way the players stayed together as a group".

"There were difficult moments, selections and combinations that naturally bring pressure, but the team maintained professionalism and supported one another throughout the campaign," he said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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