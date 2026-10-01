Asian Games silver medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu returned home to an emotional welcome in Manipur on Thursday afternoon, crediting her mother as one of the strongest pillars behind her journey from the early days of weightlifting to the international podium. Chanu was received at the Imphal International Airport by her mother and father, Manipur Police and Youth Affairs and Sports (YAS) Department officials, and well-wishers following her medal-winning campaign at the Asian Games. Reflecting on the people behind her success, Chanu singled out her mother for standing by her through the years. "My mother has supported me immensely throughout my journey, from the beginning until today," Chanu said.

The homecoming was particularly emotional for the Olympic medallist, who said she had been away from Manipur for a long time.

"It has been a long time since I came home. I was definitely missing home," she said.

Chanu said the Asian Games silver fulfilled a long-cherished ambition shared by her and her coach. She highlighted the significance of bringing home the medal after a 28-year wait for an Indian weightlifting medal at the Asian Games.

"After 28 years, I have won this silver medal. It is a moment of great happiness because my dream and my coach's dream have finally been fulfilled," she said.

Even as she celebrated the breakthrough, Chanu indicated that her attention was already turning towards another Olympic campaign. She said the qualification process for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics is expected to begin in December and vowed to make a determined bid to compete at the Games.

"I will make a strong effort to participate in the LA Olympics," she said.

Chanu also acknowledged the coaches who introduced her to weightlifting and guided her through different stages of her career. She credited her present coach, Sharma, for his role in refining her training and helping her prepare for major international competitions.

She also thanked the weightlifting federation for facilitating overseas training and providing support during her preparations.

Among those at the airport was Manipur Police SP (Sports) L. Sarita Devi, who said Chanu's Asian Games medal was the culmination of a dream they had discussed repeatedly over the years.

"Winning an Asian Games medal was her dream. We have been talking about it for years, including before she left for the competition. After such a long period of hard work, her dream has finally been fulfilled," Sarita said.

She added that while the target had been gold, the silver remained a major achievement.

Sarita, herself a celebrated former international boxer, also spoke about the mental challenges elite athletes face, particularly during injuries and difficult phases of training. She said sustained encouragement and emotional support were crucial in helping athletes overcome such periods.

The SP (Sports) said the Manipur Police DGP had deputed her to receive Chanu at the airport. The Police Department was also scheduled to hold a separate reception for the weightlifter later in the afternoon.

Officials of the YAS Department, led by Director M. Veto Singh, were also present and welcomed Chanu with bouquets.

Highlighting the wider significance of the achievement, Sarita said women from Manipur have consistently made their presence felt in national and international sport, pointing to a social environment where families encourage daughters as well as sons to pursue their ambitions.

For Chanu, Thursday's homecoming brought together the two ends of her sporting journey: the family that supported her from the beginning and a long-awaited Asian Games medal. With that ambition accomplished, her focus now shifts to another major goal, Los Angeles 2028.

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