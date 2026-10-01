India's Schedule At Asian Games 2026, October 2: India have a chance to win multiple gold medals on Day 13 of the Asian Games 2026 medal events. India face China in the women's hockey final. Three boxers, Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen and Ankush, will also fight for gold medals. Four wrestlers, Dipanshi, Rajat Ruhal, Priya and Sujeet, will be in action as well. Away from the mat, India will eye a historic result in the men's quadrant event in sepaktakraw. The recurve archers will also be in action. (Asian Games medal tally)

Archery

5:55 a.m.: India vs China in recurve women's team semifinal, followed by bronze medal match and final (if they qualify).

8:20 a.m.: India vs Japan in recurve mixed team semifinal, followed by bronze medal match and final (if they qualify).

10:55 a.m.: India vs Iran in recurve men's team semifinal, followed by bronze medal match and final (if they qualify).

Boxing

10:00 a.m.: Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi (China) in women's 75kg final (gold medal match).

2:15 p.m.: Parveen vs Chen Nien-chin (Chinese Taipei) in women's 65kg final (gold medal match).

2:45 p.m.: Ankush vs Kim Minseong in men's 80kg final (gold medal match).

Canoe Slalom

7:30 a.m.: Shikha Chauhan and Hitesh Kewat in women's and men's kayak cross individual races, followed by quarterfinals, semifinals and medal races (if they qualify).

Golf

Women's Individual Stroke Play & Team Round 3

6:00 a.m. onwards: Aditi Ashok, Pranavi Urs and Diksha Dagar.

Men's Individual Stroke Play & Team Round 3

6:00 a.m. onwards: Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar and Yuvraj Sandhu.

Hockey

3:30 p.m.: India vs China in women's final (gold medal match).

Rugby Sevens

8:50 a.m.: India vs Malaysia in women's Pool E match.

Sailing

6:30 a.m. onwards: Mahi Verma (girls dinghy), Vishnu Saravanan (men's dinghy), Katya Ida Coelho (women's windsurfing) and Nethra Kumanan (women's dinghy).

Sepaktakraw

5:30 a.m.: India vs Thailand in women's quadrant group match.

12:00 p.m.: India vs TBD in men's quadrant semifinal.

Taekwondo

6:20 a.m.: Kashish Malik vs Lam Siu Wai (Hong Kong) in mixed individual virtual taekwondo round of 16.

Track Cycling

6:30 a.m. onwards:

Harshita Jakhar in women's omnium scratch race quarterfinal.

Ronaldo Singh and David Beckham in men's keirin heats.

Harshveer Singh Sekhon and Vishavjeet Singh in men's madison final.

Volleyball

6:30 a.m.: India vs South Korea in men's classification match (5th-8th place).

Wrestling

7:08 a.m. onwards: Dipanshi vs Yui Susaki (Japan) in women's 50kg round of 16, followed by repechage and medal bouts (if qualified).

7:25 a.m. onwards: Rajat Ruhal vs Yedige Kassimbek (Kazakhstan) in men's freestyle 125kg round of 16, followed by repechage and medal bouts (if qualified).

7:32 a.m. onwards: Priya vs Kyzy Medet (Kyrgyzstan) in women's 76kg round of 16, followed by repechage and medal bouts (if qualified).

8:02 a.m. onwards: Sujeet vs Sayed Omar Zazai (Afghanistan) in men's freestyle 65kg round of 16, followed by repechage and medal bouts (if qualified).

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