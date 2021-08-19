Story ProgressBack to home
Manika Batra In Singles Semis And Mixed Doubles Final At WTT Contender
Manika Batra reached the women's singles semis at the WTT Contender meet and then paired up with G Sathiyan to make it to the mixed doubles final.
Manika Batra defeated Sreeja Akula 7-11, 11-1 8-11 13-11 11-6 to reach the singles semis.© AFP
- Manika Batra reached the women's singes semis of the WTT Contender meet
- She defeated Sreeja Akula in the quarters to reach the semifinals
- Manika then combined with G Sathiyan to reach the mixed doubles final
Star Indian paddler Manika Batra reached the women's singles semifinals at the WTT Contender meet after beating compatriot Sreeja Akula and then paired up with G Sathiyan to make it to the title round of mixed doubles event, in Budapest on Thursday. In the women's singles quarter-final, Manika beat Sreeja 3-2 with the scoreline reading 7-11, 11-1 8-11 13-11 11-6 in favour of the two-time Olympian. In the mixed doubles event, Manika and Sathiyan crushed the Belarusian pairing of Aliaksandr Khanin and Daria Trigolos by a 3-0 margin.
The Indian pair won 11-6 11-5 11-4 and will now meet Hungarian pair of Nandor Ecseki and Doria Madarasz. The Hungarian pair defeated the Russian duo of Kiriil Skachkov and Viktoriia Vorobeva 11-5 11-9 11-8.
