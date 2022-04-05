Story ProgressBack to home
ITTF Rankings: Manika Batra, Archana Kamath Make It To Top-5 In Women's Doubles
The Indian pair of Manika Batra and Archana Kamath have climbed into the top-5 rankings of women's doubles.
Manika Batra and Archana Kamath have broken into the top-5 rankings of women's doubles.© Twitter
Indian women's doubles pair of Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath jumped two places to break into the top-5 in the latest rankings, released by the ITTF. The duo now occupy the fourth spot with 1501 points. Batra and Kamath had claimed the bronze medal at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 after losing the semifinals to the Chinese Taipei's pair of Li Yu-Jhun and Cheng I-Ching, last week.
The Chinese pair of Wang Manyu and Sun Yingsha is sitting atop the chart with 4289 points, followed by Japanese combination of Mima Ito and Hina Hayata and Luxembourg's Xia Lian Ni and Sarah de Nutte.
