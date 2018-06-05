 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Table Tennis

Manika Batra Sets Eye on Asian Games 2018 Glory

Updated: 05 June 2018 16:39 IST

Manika Batra sets eye on Asian Games 2018 following a triumphant run in the Commonwealth Games 2018.

Manika Batra Sets Eye on Asian Games 2018 Glory
Manika Batra in action during Commonwealth Games 2018. © ITTF.com

Contended after a triumphant run in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2018 held at the Gold Coast, Australia, latest India Table Tennis sensation Manika Batra has set her eye for a similar show in the Asian Games 2018. The Delhi-based paddler took to social media to post videos and pictures showcasing her practice session drill ahead of the marquee tournament which is slated to get underway at the Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia from August 18 to September 2. "I may not have got their yet... But I am surely inching closer. #TrainingHard #GoalAsianGames," Batra tweeted with her picture undergoing the daily practice session at the capital.

Following her return from Gold Coast, the 22-year-old was recommended by the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) for the prestigious Arjuna Award.

Batra - who returned from CWG'18 as the only quadruple medallist engraved her name in history by single-handedly helping India clinch the maiden team gold medal before she could bag herself another gold in the singles - which was also another first.

The paddler along with her coach Sandeep Gupta was also honoured by the Delhi Police in a ceremonial greeting ceremony post her return from the CWG 2018.

Comments
Topics : Table Tennis
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Manika Batra was recommended by ITTF for Arjuna Award
  • Batra returned from CWG 2018 as the only quadruple medallist
  • The table tennis star was also honoured by the Delhi Police
Related Articles
Manika Batra Sets Eye on Asian Games 2018 Glory
Manika Batra Sets Eye on Asian Games 2018 Glory
Need To Work More On My Fitness, Says Manika Batra
Need To Work More On My Fitness, Says Manika Batra
Commonwealth Games Medallist Mouma Das Has Anxious Moments Over Baggage At Airport
Commonwealth Games Medallist Mouma Das Has Anxious Moments Over Baggage At Airport
Manika Batra Hopes To Be Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu Of Table Tennis
Manika Batra Hopes To Be Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu Of Table Tennis
Commonwealth Games 2018: Manika Batra-Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Beat Sharath Kamal-Mouma Das To Bag Table Tennis Mixed Team Bronze
Commonwealth Games 2018: Manika Batra-Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Beat Sharath Kamal-Mouma Das To Bag Table Tennis Mixed Team Bronze
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.