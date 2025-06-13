Elena Rybakina Dumped Out Of Queen's By Qualifier Tatjana Maria
Tatjana Maria, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2022, was forced to qualify for the grasscourt tournament in London.
Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina was dumped out of the Queen's Club Championships on Friday by qualifier Tatjana Maria, who set up a semi-final against Australian Open champion Madison Keys. German mother of two Maria regrouped after failing to serve for the match to complete a 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) win. A single break in the first set put the 37-year-old Maria in charge and she maintained her grip, breaking twice to lead 5-3 in the second. But Kazakh fourth seed Rybakina, Wimbledon champion in 2022, upped her game to level at 5-5 and the set went to a tie-break.
The players were locked at 4-4 before Maria, ranked 86th in the world, won the last three points, sealing victory with an ace in one hour and 45 minutes.
Maria, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2022, was forced to qualify for the grasscourt tournament in London.
"It means so much to me," she said. "It's like a perfect example to never give up and to always keep going, doesn't matter what.
"I'm still here and living this dream. I have my family with me and amazing team."
She added: "I'm super, super proud to be here in the semi-final and I hope in a few years you will see my daughter (aged 11) at the same stage here."
Earlier, US second seed Keys came from a set down to beat Russian fifth seed Diana Shnaider 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Britain's Emma Raducanu takes on China's Zheng Qinwen later on Friday, with Emma Navarro in action against Amanda Anisimova.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)