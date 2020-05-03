Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Coronavirus: ITTF Extends Suspension Of All Activities Till July End

Updated: 03 May 2020 11:36 IST

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) on Saturday extended the suspension of all its events and activities till the end of July due to the coronavirus pandemic

The IITF is closely monitoring the situation for an eventual restart of events in August 2020. © AFP

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) on Saturday extended the suspension of all its events and activities till the end of July as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage. "The current period of suspension of all ITTF events and activities has been extended up until the end of July 2020; the situation is being monitored closely for an eventual restart of ITTF events in August 2020," said the apex body in an official statement.

Earlier in April, the apex body had announced that the 2020 World Team Table Tennis Championships would provisionally take place from September 27 to October 4, 2020, in Busan, Korea Republic. However, the decision on the showpiece event will be reviewed next month.

"A decision about the status of the Hana Bank 2020 World Team Table Tennis Championships will be made in June 2020," it said.

The ITTF Executive Committee will meet again on June 2, 2020, and the apex body will continue to provide further updates on all upcoming decisions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Table Tennis
Highlights
  • IITF extended the suspension of all its events and activities till July
  • 2020 World Team Table Tennis Championships was postponed to October
  • The ITTF Executive Committee will meet again on June 2, 2020
