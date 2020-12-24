Story ProgressBack to home
14-Year-Old Maharashtra Boy Sets Guinness World Record In Table Tennis
P Harikrishna has set a Guinness world record for the most alternate hits (9,512) using a table tennis paddle in one hour.
P Harikrishna achieved the record on October 1 this year.© AFP
A 14-year-old boy from Latur in Maharashtra has set a Guinness world record for the most alternate hits (9,512) using a table tennis paddle in one hour. P Harikrishna achieved the record on October 1 this year, beating the previous record by more than a thousand more alternate hits, as per the Guinness World Records website. The city-based Raja Narayanlal Lahoti English School, where the boy studies in Class 9, felicitated him on December 20.
The boy credited his parents and school for their support and motivation which helped him achieve the feat.
