India batter Abhishek Sharma will take no part in the T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Namibia in New Delhi on Thursday. Abhishek, who was discharged on Wednesday after being hospitalized for two days with a stomach infection, wasn't fit enough to take the field. Speaking at the toss, India captain Suryakumar Yadav also hinted that the southpaw could miss a game or two, raising doubts over his participation in the upcoming clash against Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday.

"As long as we're losing the toss and winning the game, we're fine. It's a big tournament, dew will be a big factor. Defending with dew will build our confidence. Hope our batters entertain the crowd. Abhishek isn't fine still, might take one or two games. Samson comes in. Bumrah comes in for Siraj," said Suryakumar at the toss.

Abhishek was out for a duck against the USA in the opening game on Saturday in Mumbai and took no further part after that with Sanju Samson replacing him while fielding.

It was reported that he was unwell during that match and his condition worsened after reaching Delhi.

India made two changes to the side that beat the USA on the opening day of the tournament. Sanju Samson replaced Abhishek, while Jasprit Bumrah replaced Mohammed Siraj in the India XI.

For Namibia, Ben Shikongo and Malan Kruger are playing in place of Dylan Leicher Leicher and Willem Myburgh respectively.

India take on Pakistan next, with the team set to travel to Colombo for the game on February 15.

India XI: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

Namibia XI: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (capt), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Malan Kruger, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo.